Man in his 50s dies in overnight fire at Dublin apartment complex

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a fire at an apartment complex in Stillorgan, Dublin, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fire at around 1.40am today.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body has since been taken to Loughlinstown Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The coroner has been notified and a technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí said investigations into the fire are ongoing.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.