Man (60s) dies and teenager seriously injured following four-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a four-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny last month.

The collision occurred at around 8.55am on Tuesday 29 March at Knockreagh, Callan in Co Kilkenny.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. The man has since passed away.

A passenger in the same vehicle, a male aged his late teens, was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.