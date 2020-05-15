Public's help sought to trace whereabouts of missing teenager in Cork

GARDAÍ IN YOUGHAL have made a public appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Megan Lyons has been missing from the Castlemartyr area of Cork since yesterday.

She’s described as 5’10″ in height, of stocky build with long brown hair.

When last seen, Megan was wearing black leggings and a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Youghal Gardaí on 024 922 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.