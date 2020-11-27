The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIFTING RESTRICTIONS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to make a national address this evening on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions for December.

2. #COVID DATA: Latest figures from health officials show that Covid-19 outbreaks in schools have continued to rise over the past two weeks.

3. #US ELECTION: Donald Trump has said for the first time that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalises Joe Biden’s US presidential election victory.

4. #ARGENTINA: Footballer Diego Maradona has been laid to rest at a private ceremony in Buenos Aires, following his death at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

5. #BREXIT: A survey of Irish businesses by Enterprise Ireland has found that only 42% believe they are fully prepared for customs changes after Brexit.

6. #BACKLASH: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a Tory revolt over his plans to impose tough Covid-19 restrictions on the majority of the UK from 2 December.

7. #VACCINE: The British government has asked its independent medicines regulator to assess AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as part of the formal approval process for the drug to be rolled out by the end of the year.

8. #RELIGIOUS RULING: The US Supreme Court has banned the state of New York from imposing Covid-19 restrictions on places of worship in a ruling seen as an indication of new judge Amy Coney Barrett’s influence.