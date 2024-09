GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as your start your day.

1. Housing

The Central Bank has estimated that around 52,000 new homes could be needed per year until 2050. That’s around a 20,000 increase on the 32,695 new homes completed last year.

2. Glen of Imaal

Declassified papers have revealed the truth behind the 1979 Army range blast that killed three boys and injured 10 other children in the Glen of Imaal.

3. Pagers explosion

Hezbollah has said the pagers used by its members that simultaneously exploded came from Taiwan and that the explosives were packed in before they arrived in Lebanon.

4. UN General Assembly

The UN General Assembly will vote today on a Palestinian resolution demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year, withdraw its military forces and evacuate all settlers.

5. Deadly floods

The deal toll in the extreme weather and flooding let loose by Storm Boris in central Europe has risen to 22 as three more victims were reported in Poland and one in Austria.

6. Anti-cartel operation

Gardaí are set to give an update today on efforts to break up an Irish drug cartel that have seen quantities of heroin and cocaine seized.

7. Trafficking

53 victims of trafficking were identified in Ireland in 2023 – an increase of 20% from 2021.

8. Online safety

A national campaign has been launched calling on the government to protect children online.