The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine

1. More than 12,000 refugees have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since the onset of Russia’s invasion.

As part of our ongoing series of Q&A articles covering the war, we’ve answered reader questions that asked how people can help some of the thousands of refugees arriving in the country.

Here’s where you can find out how to help.

North Korea

2. The US has called for tougher United Nations sanctions against North Korea after it appeared to test-fire its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile to date.

During the week, North Korean state media reported the North’s first long-range test since 2017, which both South Korea and Japan said they detected.

At a UN Security Council meeting yesterday, US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US would propose a resolution “to update and strengthen” Security Council sanctions.

Belfast

3. Police in Northern Ireland are investigating whether the UVF is behind a security threat in Belfast at a speech by Simon Coveney to the Hume Foundation.

Advertisement

The Minister for Foreign Affairs had been making a speech which he abruptly ended when he was informed of the threat and escorted away.

Two gunmen had hijacked a van earlier that day, threatened the driver, placed a device in the van, and then forced the driver to drive to Holy Cross Church in Belfast – though the device was later declared a hoax.

RIP

4. Taylor Hawkins, drummer of rock group Foo Fighters, has died suddenly aged 50.

The band said it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked his family’s privacy to be respected.

Hawkins and the rest of the band were on tour in South America at the time of his death.

Climate action

5. Hundreds of people joined protests for climate action around Ireland yesterday as part of a global strike.

The protest in Dublin, organised by Fridays for Future, demanded urgent action to halt the climate crisis.

Demonstrators also held a minute of silence for the people of Ukraine.

Tony Holohan

6. Dr Tony Holohan will soon step down from his role as Chief Medical Officer and take up a new position at Trinity.

From 1 July, he will be appointed as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at the university.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked Holohan for his services as CMO, particularly during the pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gaeilge

7. Gaeltacht colleges are returning this summer for the first time since before Covid-19 – and operators say interest is as high as ever.

“I’ve never had such a long waiting list for courses,” one told The Journal.

One Bean an Tí said the return of students will revitalise the areas in summer: “For the last two Junes and Julys there have been nobody walking our roads. Even my mother, who is 90 years of age in August, she loves seeing the students coming because it brings back so many memories.”

P&O Ferries

8. A ship operated by P&O Ferries has been detained in Larne for being “unfit to sail”.

The European Causeway has been held in the Northern Ireland port due to “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training”.

The company recently sacked almost 800 seafarers and plans to replace them with agency staff on cheaper salaries.

Arrested

9. Gardaí arrested a man, 60s, in Co Clare yesterday as part of an investigation into drug trafficking networks.

They searched a house in the Ardnacrusha area and seized suspected heroin with an estimated value of €700,000.