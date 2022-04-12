#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 April 2022
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Ukraine defends Mariupol, the US sanctions Kinahans, and body discovered in Co Sligo.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 8:02 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine

1. Ukrainian troops are trying to defend Mariupol as Russian forces press on the east of the country.

It’s believed that Russia wants to connect occupied Crimea with Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas.

Britain has said it is trying to verify reports that Russia had resorted to using chemical weapons in Mariupol. 

The Kinahans

2. The US government has imposed sanctions against what it describes as seven of the key members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

The measure comes as part of a major international action against the gang coordinated by US, EU and UK law enforcement.

The sanctions mean that US banks and companies are barred from doing business with the seven named individuals or with three businesses also named by the Treasury Department.

Body discovered in unexplained circumstances

3. The body of a man in his late 30s was discovered in a house in Co Sligo yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained circumstances of the death.

The results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Cost of living

4. A package of measures aimed at addressing the rising cost of living may include a temporary reduction in VAT from 13.5% to 9%.

A meeting of ministers for finance and public expenditure and the three coalition leaders yesterday was convened to finalise the measures, which also may include an additional three weeks’ payment of fuel allowance for households.

Government had been lobbying the EU for permission for Ireland reduce its VAT rate without facing penalties later when the temporary reduction is no longer required.

Climate crisis

5. A new study by the Irish National Economic and Social Council calls for the Irish Government and Northern Ireland Executive to work together more closely to tackle climate change.

It urges both sides of the border to take “greater cognisance of the connected nature of the climate crisis and biodiversity emergency for the island of Ireland”. 

It also calls for more investment in an all-island energy network and more co-operation on tourism.

Covid-19

6. Shanghai in China is under a strict lockdown to try to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The US has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai amid the rise in cases.

The State Department issued a series of advisories for Americans in Shanghai, including ensuring they have a “sufficient supply of money, medication, food, and other necessities for your family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine”.

Arts income

7. Applications for the basic income for the arts pilot scheme open at 1pm this afternoon.

2,000 eligible artists will be selected at random and invited to take part in the pilot scheme, which will pay them €325 per week.

The Department of Culture and Arts hopes the income support will encourage creative arts workers to focus on their craft without needing to sustain themselves through other employment. 

California wildfires

8. A gas and electric company in California has agreed to pay over $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires.

The company has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires since 2017.

The two fires in question were started by ageing power lines, though the utility company does not admit wrongdoing.





    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie