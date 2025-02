GOOD MORNING.

South Anne Street stabbing

1. Gardaí yesterday arrested a third person in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Storm Éowyn

2. Uisce Éireann is set to immediately purchase an additional 100 generators following the fallout from Storm Éowyn.

Housing crisis

3. Cabinet will today sign off an €450 million additional funding that will deliver 3,000 cost rental, affordable and social homes.

US Winter storm

4. Harsh cold descended on the middle of the US as a polar vortex gripped the Rockies and Northern Plains on the heels of weekend storms that pummelled the nation’s east with floods, killing at least 14 people.

Toronto

5. A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash-landed yesterday at Toronto’s main airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 18 people injured but causing no deaths.

Kim Jong Un

6. North Korea criticised the United States and Asian neighbours for pursuing the “absurd” goal of denuclearising the North and said it will push to expand its nuclear forces under the direction of its authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un.

German election

7. What’s behind the rise of Germany’s AFD? Our reporter Eoghan Dalton reports from Berlin as Germans go to the polls this week.

Consumer spending

8. Just over 10% of card spending by Bank of Ireland customers was from cash withdrawals, down from nearly a third of transactions before the pandemic, new figures from the bank have shown.