Budget

1. After yesterday’s Budget announcement, here’s when you can expect the measures to kick in. Meanwhile, IFAC has accused to Government of “repeating past mistakes” in its first reading of the Budget.

Lebanon

2. Hezbollah has said it clashed with Israeli soldiers who tried to infiltrate into Lebanon, and also targeted Israeli troops across the border.

Iran

3. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran’s massive missile attack on Israel “a big mistake” and vowed to make Tehran “pay for it”.

US vice-presidential debate

4. JD Vance and Tim Walz faced off in a surprisingly civil debate overnight, despite tense moments on the hot topics of migration, abortion and the threat of war in the Middle East.

Fatal collision

5. A man in his 40s has died after being struck by a car in Co Mayo last night.

Thailand

6. Thai police have arrested the driver of a bus carrying young students and teachers that caught fire and killed 23 in suburban Bangkok.

Defence Forces’ pay

7. Military officers are to call for an increase in pay for soldiers on dangerous overseas missions at the annual conference of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers in Carlow later.

Gold bullion charges

8. Two women have been charged in relation to the seizure of almost €1.4 million worth of gold bullion.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

9. More than 100 alleged victims are to sue rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and others for rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.