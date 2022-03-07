The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Humanitarian corridors

1. Russia said it will open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Two previous efforts to get people out of Mariupol collapsed almost immediately with both sides accusing each other of breaching a ceasefire agreement.

Zelenskyy’s warning

2. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russian forces they will face “a day of judgement” for the “deliberate murder” inflicted on his country.

In an impassioned address to the nation last night Zelenskyy warned Russian troops he will punish those who committed atrocities in Ukraine while the “only quiet place” that awaits them is the grave.

Intelligence update

3. In its latest update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has suggested Russia was deliberately targeting Ukraine’s communications facilities.

It said Moscow was “probably targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens’ access to reliable news and information”.

There were reports of a strike on a TV tower in Kharkiv yesterday, following a similar attack in Kyiv on 1 March.

Electricity credit

4. Measures to give people €200 credit on their electricity bills have been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins. It is expected that people will start receiving the discount from next month.

The €200 credit will be listed on bills as a €176.22 credit line, but the full discount will be €200 when VAT is factored in.

Denmark

5. Denmark will hold a referendum in June on whether to join the European Union’s defence pact and scrap the Nordic country’s 30-year-old opt-out from the bloc’s common security and defence policies.

Danish Prime Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that “historical times call for historical decisions”, in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wind energy

6. Energy generated by wind power provided more than half of Ireland’s electricity last month.

Wind Energy Ireland, the representative body for the Irish wind industry, said the 53% share was the highest ever achieved by wind in the country.

Sligo death

7. A 72 year-old man died after collapsing at a popular Sligo hiking spot over the weekend.

CPR was performed on the casualty until the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team reached the scene on the Sligo Way near Slish Wood.

Card payments

8. Increased security standards for certain card payments are to be implemented for Irish customers from tomorrow.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) is therefore advising people that they may be contacted by different services in the coming week to ensure that payments go through corrently.