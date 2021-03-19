#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Niall O'Connor Friday 19 Mar 2021
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#OSCAR The 93rd Academy Awards will take place later this year, without allowing for virtual attendance by nominees.

#CHINAUSA Top US and Chinese officials were set to meet again after a tetchy meeting in their first face-to-face talks since US President Joe Biden took office.

#EUCOVID Countries across the EU have begun to re-impose tighter coronavirus restrictions as they deal with increasing case numbers.

#JABDONE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tonight received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

#YemeniRebels Yemen’s Huthi rebels have made major advances on Marib city, the government’s final holdout in the country’s north.

PARTING SHOT

Here is a fascinating insight deep in behind the scenes as the BBC have interviewed some of the top political operators in the British Government to find out what it was like making the life and death decisions in the fight against Covid-19.

About the author:

Niall O'Connor
