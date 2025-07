HOW FAR WILL the government’s overhaul of regulations for building apartments go in its bid to reduce costs and entice developers?

As announced last week, Housing Minister James Browne wants to boost construction in the sector by tweaking requirements for new apartments, in response to warnings about flagging development.

They would pare back the minimum apartment size to approximately the size of two and a half parking spaces and scrap rules on the maximum number of one-bedroom and studio apartments in buildings.

Fewer windows and balconies would also be required, while a requirement to have indoor communal or cultural facilities has been scrapped.

The proposed changes, contained in the Planning Design Standards for Apartments, Guidelines for Planning Authorities (2025) bill, are aiming for a €50,000 to €100,000 reduction in the cost of construction.

This is to be achieved by applying savings to the cost of individual apartments and by changes affecting the whole apartment block.

Cutting down on floor space

The figures, seen by The Journal, were prepared for the government by the Land Development Agency.

Some of the biggest savings for each individual apartment in a new build are found by cutting down on floor space – potentially lessening the cost for a developer of between €30,000 to €43,500.

Advertisement

The costings show that, at €10-15,000, some of the largest savings in an apartment block could come from the removal of requirements for community and cultural spaces for the new building’s residents.

Further savings on the cost of each apartment could come from the decrease in dual aspect ratios – meaning an apartment has windows on at least two external walls – and could save a builder as much as €20,000 in certain cases.

Another potential reduction is outlined by snipping balconies from new developments, with savings of between €11,000 and €22,000 estimated per apartment.

In terms of overall prices, the report outlined minimum savings of €47,000 per apartment depending on how the reductions are made by the builder. Maximum savings are estimated at €85,500 per apartment.

Across an entire apartment block – meaning changes such as scrapping community facilities or reducing floor space – minimum savings are estimated at €14,000 while maximum savings come in at €25,000.

‘Dark shoe boxes’

The changes have been criticised by the Opposition since they were unveiled last week.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin warned it would mean renters paying higher rents for “smaller and darker” apartments.

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Rory Hearne said the “liveability” of apartments in Ireland would be much reduced.

Hearne raised the issue with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil yesterday.

Related Reads Dublin city councillors criticise Minister's plans to downsize apartments Taoiseach: 'Some councils took their eye off the ball, they need to go back to housing' House prices have jumped by up to 19% in some counties over the past year

The Taoiseach denied that the smaller units will be “dark shoe boxes”.

These are sensible provisions, he said.

The new unit designs will suit “different people looking for different accommodation at different stages of their lives”, concluded Martin.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) also raised concerns about the new design rules, stating that while it recognises the pressing challenges raised around the viability and affordability of housing delivery, it is “deeply concerned” that moves to relax key design safeguards risk undermining the creation of sustainable, high-quality living environments.

Such a move could create future long-term challenges for apartment owners and tenants, said the RIAI.

The new guidance will allow for development of apartment blocks with single typologies which is completely at odds with the previous work of the Department of Housing to strengthen the sustainable communities approach to delivering homes, the architects group said in a statement.

It went on to state that evidence shows the cumulative effects of “poorly sized and designed homes can contribute to social inequality and reduce overall productivity”.

With reporting by Christina Finn