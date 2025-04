NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

POPE FRANCIS

An Indian Catholic nun touches a portrait of Pope Francis after a prayer meeting in Kochi, India, following the announcement of his death Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

OTHER NEWS

The charred remains of St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, Co. Donegal after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. Joe Dunne Joe Dunne

PARTING SHOT

Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a sculpture at beach in Puri, a coastal city in India, to pay tribute to Pope Francis.

#WATCH | Odisha | Passing away of Pope Francis | Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sculpture at beach in Puri to pay tribute to Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/IXRACxgNyQ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025