Wednesday 22 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

TCD PROTEST 034 Students 4 Change protesting outside of Trinity College Dublin dining hall to demonstrate about a lack of in-person classroom learning. Source: Sam Boal

  • Public health officials confirmed 1,432 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 30 deaths related to Covid-19 were notified in the past week. 
  • A woman died after she was struck by an articulated lorry on a motorway in Kildare
  • Children who are a Covid-19 close contact in primary school will no longer be required to restrict their movements if they do not have symptoms from next Monday.
  • There have been calls for measures to tackle protests at the homes of politicians following recent demonstrations outside the homes of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
  • Fórsa’s cabin crew branch confirmed that Aer Lingus management has agreed to attend the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for a conciliation hearing over an ongoing dispute.
  • Victim support group Stalking Ireland has said a new bill to make stalking a specific offence in law for the first time would make it easier for gardaí to investigate. 
  • Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry arrested two men.
  • Mayo County Council came under criticism after its rejection of 19 applications for the Defective Blocks Scheme was overturned on appeal.
  • The Dáil heard that a total of 310 women or families affected by the CervicalCheck scandal have launched legal proceedings, including 38 cases involving women who have already died. 

THE WORLD 

earthquake-in-australia-22-sep-2021 People forced out of a building due to an earthquake in Australia. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson admitted to a major downgrading of his ambitions for post-Brexit ties with the US after conceding Joe Biden is not negotiating free trade pacts.

#EARTHQUAKE: A rare earthquake struck southeastern Australia, shaking buildings, knocking down walls and sending panicked Melbourne residents running into the streets.

#CANARY ISLANDS: The volcanic eruption on a Spanish island and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days, experts said today.

#US: The FBI confirmed that a body found in Wyoming is missing woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, whose recent disappearance drew attention across the United States, with the local coroner saying her death was a homicide. 

PARTING SHOT 

In latest Garth Brooks development, Virgin Media News is reporting this evening that the country singer intends to play five concerts at Croke Park next year. 

The broadcaster reports that the concerts, if given the green light, are set to take place next September.

As you might recall, Brooks cancelled five concerts at Croke Park in the summer of 2014 after he wasn’t granted a licence. 

There has been no comment yet from Aiken Promotions or Croke Park on the gigs. 

