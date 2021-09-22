Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students 4 Change protesting outside of Trinity College Dublin dining hall to demonstrate about a lack of in-person classroom learning. Source: Sam Boal

THE WORLD

People forced out of a building due to an earthquake in Australia. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson admitted to a major downgrading of his ambitions for post-Brexit ties with the US after conceding Joe Biden is not negotiating free trade pacts.

#EARTHQUAKE: A rare earthquake struck southeastern Australia, shaking buildings, knocking down walls and sending panicked Melbourne residents running into the streets.

#CANARY ISLANDS: The volcanic eruption on a Spanish island and its aftermath could last for up to 84 days, experts said today.

#US: The FBI confirmed that a body found in Wyoming is missing woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, whose recent disappearance drew attention across the United States, with the local coroner saying her death was a homicide.

PARTING SHOT

NEW: Garth Brooks wants to play FIVE gigs at Croke Park next year @PaulQuinnNews has all the details⤵️#VMNews | @GarthBrooks | @CrokePark pic.twitter.com/kiAS8fqfS2 — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 22, 2021

In latest Garth Brooks development, Virgin Media News is reporting this evening that the country singer intends to play five concerts at Croke Park next year.

The broadcaster reports that the concerts, if given the green light, are set to take place next September.

As you might recall, Brooks cancelled five concerts at Croke Park in the summer of 2014 after he wasn’t granted a licence.

There has been no comment yet from Aiken Promotions or Croke Park on the gigs.