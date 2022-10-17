The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SENTENCED The Special Criminal Court sentenced former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2014.

2. #LIZ TRUSS The UK’s House of Commons is up in arms this afternoon over the ongoing debacle in the Tory ranks about tax policies as questions are raised about whether Liz Truss will remain as the country’s prime minister for long.

3. #CLIMATE Just Stop Oil protesters, the group responsible for the protest in London’s National Gallery last week, threw tinned soup over a UK government building and halted traffic to protest permissions for new fossil fuel extraction.

4. #UKRAINE Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine have left hundreds of towns without electricity.

5. #WITHDRAWN Gemma O’Doherty has withdrawn her appeal to a conviction imposed against her for threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and refusing to give her name and address to a Garda in August 2020.