Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 17 October 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Monday 17 Oct 2022, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,095 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5895489
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SENTENCED The Special Criminal Court sentenced former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2014.

2. #LIZ TRUSS The UK’s House of Commons is up in arms this afternoon over the ongoing debacle in the Tory ranks about tax policies as questions are raised about whether Liz Truss will remain as the country’s prime minister for long.

3. #CLIMATE Just Stop Oil protesters, the group responsible for the protest in London’s National Gallery last week, threw tinned soup over a UK government building and halted traffic to protest permissions for new fossil fuel extraction.

4. #UKRAINE Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine have left hundreds of towns without electricity.

5. #WITHDRAWN Gemma O’Doherty has withdrawn her appeal to a conviction imposed against her for threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and refusing to give her name and address to a Garda in August 2020.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie