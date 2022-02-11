The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIMERICK Locals are paying tribute to a young boy who died in a car collision with a lorry in the early hours of the morning.

2. #CORONAVIRUS Health authorities have reported 11,063 new cases of Covid-19, with 615 patients in hospital, including 64 in ICU.

3. #COURT Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall have lost High Court actions aimed at preventing them from being tried before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Advertisement

4. #OCEANS Reaching Ireland’s renewable energy target will depend on developing “offshore wind technologies”, the Taoiseach told an international ocean summit today.

5. #GOOGLE The European Publishers Council has filed an antitrust complaint against Google over the search engine’s power in online advertising.