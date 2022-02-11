#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 February 2022
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Friday 11 Feb 2022, 4:50 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #LIMERICK Locals are paying tribute to a young boy who died in a car collision with a lorry in the early hours of the morning.

2. #CORONAVIRUS Health authorities have reported 11,063 new cases of Covid-19, with 615 patients in hospital, including 64 in ICU.

3. #COURT Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall have lost High Court actions aimed at preventing them from being tried before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

4. #OCEANS Reaching Ireland’s renewable energy target will depend on developing “offshore wind technologies”, the Taoiseach told an international ocean summit today.

5. #GOOGLE The European Publishers Council has filed an antitrust complaint against Google over the search engine’s power in online advertising.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

