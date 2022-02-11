The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LIMERICK Locals are paying tribute to a young boy who died in a car collision with a lorry in the early hours of the morning.
2. #CORONAVIRUS Health authorities have reported 11,063 new cases of Covid-19, with 615 patients in hospital, including 64 in ICU.
3. #COURT Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall have lost High Court actions aimed at preventing them from being tried before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.
4. #OCEANS Reaching Ireland’s renewable energy target will depend on developing “offshore wind technologies”, the Taoiseach told an international ocean summit today.
5. #GOOGLE The European Publishers Council has filed an antitrust complaint against Google over the search engine’s power in online advertising.
