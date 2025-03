NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

School bags hanging on the fence as a protest over a lack of school places for autistic children at the Department of Education on Marlborough Street in Dublin. Justin Farrelly. / © RollingNews.ie Justin Farrelly. / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Keir Starmer meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at Number 10 Downing Street. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is prepared to sign a minerals-sharing deal with the US, but has stressed that the agreement must be matched with security guarantees.

#UNITED KINGDOM: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he has “full backing across the United Kingdom” and that Britain stands with Ukraine “for as long as it may take”.

#ROME: Pope Francis is in a “stable” condition, the Vatican said today.

#WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces have claimed two villages in eastern Ukraine as officials in Kyiv said strikes killed one person and wounded 19 others.

#NEW MEXICO: Tests on a pacemaker belonging to the late actor Gene Hackman have found that the last event was recorded on 17 February, police have said.

PARTING SHOT

Sharon Horgan pictured attending the Apple TV ''Bad Sisters'' Season 2 premiere at Metrograph in New York in November. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

BAD SISTERS CREATOR Sharon Horgan is to write, star in and executive produce a new comedy series for HBO.

The programme will follow a 50-year-old divorcee’s search for sex and love whilst she cares for her parents as well as her should-be grown-up son.

US pay television network HBO has signed a two-year first-look television deal with London-born Irish actress and writer Horgan and her production company, Merman.