NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People watch on a television screen in Buswells Hotel in Dublin as the Fianna Fáil Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers presented the budget in the Dáil. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators wave Hezbollah flags a they celebrate Iran's missile strike against Israel during a gathering at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN: Israel has vowed to retaliate when earlier this evening, Iran launched a series of missiles targeting Israel, where warning sirens sounded across the country.

#LONDON: A 14-year-old girl has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a suspected acid attack outside a school in London in the UK.

#THAILAND: A devastating fire tore through a school bus in Thailand carrying 44 children and teachers on a school trip today, with up to 25 feared dead.

#JIMMY CARTER: Tributes have poured in for former US President Jimmy Carter, who became the first US President, sitting or former, to reach the centenary mark.

PARTING SHOT

“NO ONE KNOWS what’s going to happen next in Lebanon. My advice is to leave now,” said Charbel, an armed soldier standing watch in a Christian neighbourhood in East Beirut on Monday evening.

You can read Hannah McCarthy’s report from Beirut here.