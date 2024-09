NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

International Students at University College Cork were in fear following an alleged attack in the city centre last night. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Former US President Donald Trump's sentencing hearing in the 'hush money' case, where he was convicted of over 30 felonies, was postponed until after the US election. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#NEW YORK: Trump’s sentencing for convictions in hush money case was delayed until after the US election

#PARIS: Ireland’s Dunlevy and Kelly won a silver medal at Paralympics

#UNITED STATES: Teenager charged over shooting at Georgia high school that killed four people appeared in court

#FRANCE: The Telegram founder under investigation in France announced changes to fight illicit content on app

#UNITED KINGDOM: Liam Gallagher joked about ticket furore – and hit back at haters

PARTING SHOT

Cork GAA hosted the launch of its Golf Classic in Aid of Senior Hurlers’ Holiday Tour Fund at Pairc Uí Chaoimh today. Jim Coughlan Jim Coughlan

Cork GAA today announced its Senior Hurlers’ Golf Classic – where players will get a chance to play with a different small ball.

The event will take place on 4 October at the Cork Golf Club and all funds raised will be donated to the Cork County Board and central funding for the Cork Senior Hurlers player tour.

The day promises to be fun and competitive, in the spirit of giving back to the team that represented Cork last season.