IRELAND

Taoiseach Simon Harris, pictured today in Waterford. Fergal Phillips Fergal Phillips

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters gather outside the Parliament in Westminster in support of Sea Shepherd founder and anti-whaling activist Paul Watson. Watson, a US and Canadian citizen, was arrested in Greenland and is facing charges in Japan of accomplice to assault and ship trespass, which could see him getting a 15-year prison sentence. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED STATES: US prosecutors announced charges yesterday in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump and a prominent Iranian-American journalist.

#UKRAINE: One person died and 13 were wounded by a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa overnight.

#WILDFIRE: A wildfire in southern California, in the United States, has destroyed 132 structures, mostly homes, over the last two days according to fire officials.

#FAMINE REVIEW COMMITTEE: There is an “imminent and substantial likelihood of famine” across the Gaza Strip, according to the UN’s famine review committee.

PARTING SHOT

Election posters in Dublin earlier today. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

IT IS DAY one of the general election campaign, after Taoiseach Simon Harris had his long-awaited trip to Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday to dissolve the Dáil.

Politicians were out in full force across the country today, canvassing voters as rows began between parties on various issues – including VAT rates and climate change.

So, how did parties kick off their campaigns? You can find out here.