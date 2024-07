NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Zara Murphy died while playing a football match on Thursday evening. Dundalk FC Dundalk FC

INTERNATIONAL

Joe Biden's 'big boy' press conference was not enough to quell the worries and concerns of a numbers of Democrats in the United States last night. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED STATES: Biden said he is going to ‘complete the job’ but gaffes during a press conferences highlighted election concerns

#ARENGTINA: Two French rugby players were charged with aggravated rape in Argentina

#GAZA: Hospital running out of fuel for generators during one of Gaza’s bloodiest weeks

#UNITED KINGDOM: UK set to release thousands of prisoners to prevent ‘collapse’ of prison service

#EUROPEAN UNION: Blue check marks on X are deceiving users the EU Commission said.

#US COURTS: The lead detective in Alec Baldwin case is to testify amid claims convicted armourer may be called.

PARTING SHOT

taff from Connemara National Park and Muckross Traditional Farms were on hand to introduce the ponies to the wildflower meadow on the farm Valerie O'Sullivan Valerie O'Sullivan

These ponies got a new home today.

Cuddles and Maple, two very pretty Connemara Ponies, were introduced to Muckross Traditional Farms today.

Photographer Valerie O’Sullivan was down to grab some shots of them.

Cuddles (Left) and Maple (right) were rehomed today to Muckross Traditional Farms. valerie O'Sullivan valerie O'Sullivan

The Connemara pony is a very important heritage breed, native to the Connemara region of Co Galway.

Look at them go!

Maple (front) wants to make sure the photographer, Valerie O'Sullivan, got their good side. valerie O'Sullivan valerie O'Sullivan