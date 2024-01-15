Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Those over the age of 35 can now apply to become gardaí, as new recruitment campaign began.
- Electric Ireland announced it will cut residential electricity prices for 1.1 million customers in March.
- Temperatures of -5 are expected tonight, according to Met Éireann.
- A report found that Ireland’s top two billionaires have more wealth than bottom half of population.
- Vacant sites in villages, including garda stations and schools, will be renovated under new scheme.
- Over 90,000 calls were made to St Vincent de Paul last year from people seeking help with food.
- Fiona Wynne was appointed editor of the Irish Sun, replacing Kieran McDaid.
- Virgin Media and RTÉ announced their live TV schedule for Six Nations.
- Parents were warned against unsafe sleeping arrangements for babies as temperatures plummet.
- Senior Irish-based X employee is seeking to sue Elon Musk for defamation over tweet he sent.
- Ivana Bacik appealed a six storey hotel in Dublin due to housing and ‘drinking emporia’ fears.
- A man died after a fatal incident at a M50 junction in Dublin 15 yesterday.
- Dave Fanning filed a defamation case over publication of news story wrongly linking him to criminal trial.
- Heaton-Harris says it’s ‘hard to see any barriers’ for Stormont getting back to work after stalled talks today.
- Gardaí scuffled with protesters outside Tipperary hotel over plans to house family asylum seekers.
- There will be fewer car park spaces and smaller gardens under the new house building rules issued to local authorities.
INTERNATIONAL
#YEMEN: A US ship was hit by a missile in the Red Sea, UK PM Sunak said air strikes against Houthis were ‘self-defence’.
#IOWA: Iowans to braved freezing temperatures in first votes of US Republican nomination race.
#UKRAINE: The Swiss government accepted Zelenskyy’s request to stage Ukraine peace summit.
#HAMAS: Hamas released a video announcing deaths of two Israeli hostages taken on 7 October.
#GAZA: The intensive phase of conflict in south Gaza ‘will end soon’, the Israeli defence minister said.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin City Council announced details of the programme for the Dublin Lunar New Year festival today, which will run from 3-11 February 2024.
This year will be the year of the Dragon and everyone is invited to be part of the celebrations.
With events for the whole family to enjoy, the festival aims to celebrate and showcase the best of Asian-Irish culture in Ireland.
The 9-day celebration will come to an exciting conclusion on 11 February (Lunar New Year’s Day) with a major flagship event taking place in Meeting House Square, Temple Bar, from 12pm – 6pm. This event is free to attend and for all ages.
