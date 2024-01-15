Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Teachers unions and people from the Colin Autism Support and Advice Group protest outside Hillsborough Castle as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris meets political parties over the Stormont stalemate. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd, right, speaks with, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, President of Ukraine, during a meeting in Kehrsatz near Bern, Switzerland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#YEMEN: A US ship was hit by a missile in the Red Sea, UK PM Sunak said air strikes against Houthis were ‘self-defence’.

#IOWA: Iowans to braved freezing temperatures in first votes of US Republican nomination race.

#UKRAINE: The Swiss government accepted Zelenskyy’s request to stage Ukraine peace summit.

#HAMAS: Hamas released a video announcing deaths of two Israeli hostages taken on 7 October.

#GAZA: The intensive phase of conflict in south Gaza ‘will end soon’, the Israeli defence minister said.

PARTING SHOT

Maya Wai (6) and Munkhjin Munkhsukh (10) pictured at the announcement of the programme for Dublin City Council’s annual Lunar New Year celebrations. Julien Behal Photography Julien Behal Photography

Dublin City Council announced details of the programme for the Dublin Lunar New Year festival today, which will run from 3-11 February 2024.

This year will be the year of the Dragon and everyone is invited to be part of the celebrations.

With events for the whole family to enjoy, the festival aims to celebrate and showcase the best of Asian-Irish culture in Ireland.

The 9-day celebration will come to an exciting conclusion on 11 February (Lunar New Year’s Day) with a major flagship event taking place in Meeting House Square, Temple Bar, from 12pm – 6pm. This event is free to attend and for all ages.