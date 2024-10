NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured at the 6th annual Cork Jazz Ball which was held at the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII). Since the beginning, the event has raised over €200,000 for the charity, which provides support to 300 people and their families in Cork, and to over 2,400 people nationwide. Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO / OSM PHOTO

INTERNATIONAL

Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda is interviewed by TV reporter for the general election at the party headquarters in Tokyo as exit polls show ruling party set to lose. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian today said that Iran did not seek war with Israel but was ready to deliver “an appropriate response” to strikes this week on Iranian military sites.

#GEORGIA: The Georgian Opposition today called for protests and the European Union demanded an investigation into “irregularities” after a disputed legislative vote that showed a win for the ruling party accused of moving towards Russia’s orbit.

#US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Michelle Obama has said she has a “genuine fear” that former US president Donald Trump could retake the White House.

#GAZA: UN chief Antonio Guterres said today he was “shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction” in north Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out attacks they say aim to prevent Hamas regrouping.

PARTING SHOT

THE DUBLIN MARATHON took place in the capital city today, with over 22,000 people taking part.

Mary Hickey Nolan completed the marathon, making her the only woman to have taken place in every Dublin Marathon since 1980.

Mary Hickey Nolan .. the only woman to complete every single Dublin Marathon since 1980! Unbelievable 🎉❤️ #IrishLifeDublinMarathon #PowerOfSupport pic.twitter.com/1sNWEDyVcP — Irish Life Dublin Marathon (@dublinmarathon) October 27, 2024