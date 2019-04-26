Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The PSNI released further CCTV footage of the moments before Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Red wind warning for two counties, as well as other Status Orange and Status Yellow warnings as Storm Hannah arrived in Ireland.
- Political leaders in Northern Ireland agreed to commence fresh talks in a bid to restore power-sharing in Stormont.
- A mobile refrigeration unit will be used to store dead bodies at University Hospital Waterford after concerns were raised about bodies being left on trolleys in the corridors of the hospital’s mortuary.
- A man was arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in Dublin.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has requested legal advice in relation to making vaccinations mandatory, as new figures show that measles cases rose by over 200% in 2018.
- The jury in the trial of Patrick Quirke, who is charged with murdering his alleged love rival and hiding his body in an underground tank, continued its deliberations.
- The FAI and Sport Ireland confirmed the make-up of their new governance review group, which will develop proposals to reform the FAI ahead of its AGM in July.
- Uefa fined the FAI €10,000 over last month’s tennis ball protest at the Aviva Stadium.
- The body of a man in his 30s was found in Co Cork this morning.
WORLD
#SRI LANKA: An extremist leader involved in the Easter suicide bombings in Sri lanka, in which at least 250 people were killed, died in the attacks, the country’s president said.
#TRUMP: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declined an invitation to a banquet with US President Donald Trump when he visits in June, accusing him of using “racist and misogynist rhetoric”.
#ARGENTINA: The father of Emiliano Sala, the Argentine footballer who died in a plane crash earlier this year, died at the age of 58 following a heart attack.
#US: A German-Russian socialite who passed herself off as an heiress has been convicted by a court in New York for stealing over $200,000 (about €180,000) from individuals, banks and hotels.
PARTING SHOT
Today is Lesbian Day Of Visibility - people are sharing personal stories, history lessons and much more – follow the hashtag here.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
