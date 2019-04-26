Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured at the official opening of the new city farm in St Anne's Park, Raheny, Dublin, are twin sisters Lynn and Ella Spitzer Beirne (age 10). Source: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd

WORLD

An artwork which appears to be by street artist Banksy has appeared near the former location of the Extinction Rebellion camp in Marble Arch, London. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#SRI LANKA: An extremist leader involved in the Easter suicide bombings in Sri lanka, in which at least 250 people were killed, died in the attacks, the country’s president said.

#TRUMP: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declined an invitation to a banquet with US President Donald Trump when he visits in June, accusing him of using “racist and misogynist rhetoric”.

#ARGENTINA: The father of Emiliano Sala, the Argentine footballer who died in a plane crash earlier this year, died at the age of 58 following a heart attack.

#US: A German-Russian socialite who passed herself off as an heiress has been convicted by a court in New York for stealing over $200,000 (about €180,000) from individuals, banks and hotels.

PARTING SHOT

Today is Lesbian Day Of Visibility - people are sharing personal stories, history lessons and much more – follow the hashtag here.

Over my life I’ve been called many things - dyke, butch, lezzer, unnatural, deviant and abomination. These words were meant to hurt me & they did at the time because I felt ashamed but I’m not anymore. I am proud to be a lesbian. #thisisme #LesbianDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/3moUp0mDt5 — Dil Wickremasinghe (@DilW) April 26, 2019 Source: Dil Wickremasinghe /Twitter

Jane Addams 1860-1935. American lesbian, feminist, suffragist, and pioneer of social work. Founded Chicago School of Civics and Philanthropy. President of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom. 1st American woman to win Nobel Peace Prize. #LesbianDayofVisibility pic.twitter.com/b0EjBTs589 — Womans_Place_UK (@Womans_Place_UK) April 26, 2019 Source: Womans_Place_UK /Twitter

