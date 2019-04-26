This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Northern Ireland, Storm Hannah and the FAI had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Apr 2019, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,703 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4608808

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DublinCityFarm-3 Pictured at the official opening of the new city farm in St Anne's Park, Raheny, Dublin, are twin sisters Lynn and Ella Spitzer Beirne (age 10). Source: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd

  • The PSNI released further CCTV footage of the moments before Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry.
  • Met Éireann issued a Status Red wind warning for two counties, as well as other Status Orange and Status Yellow warnings as Storm Hannah arrived in Ireland.
  • Political leaders in Northern Ireland agreed to commence fresh talks in a bid to restore power-sharing in Stormont.
  • A mobile refrigeration unit will be used to store dead bodies at University Hospital Waterford after concerns were raised about bodies being left on trolleys in the corridors of the hospital’s mortuary.
  • A man was arrested in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in Dublin. 
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has requested legal advice in relation to making vaccinations mandatory, as new figures show that measles cases rose by over 200% in 2018.
  • The jury in the trial of Patrick Quirke, who is charged with murdering his alleged love rival and hiding his body in an underground tank, continued its deliberations
  • The FAI and Sport Ireland confirmed the make-up of their new governance review group, which will develop proposals to reform the FAI ahead of its AGM in July.
  • Uefa fined the FAI €10,000 over last month’s tennis ball protest at the Aviva Stadium. 
  • The body of a man in his 30s was found in Co Cork this morning.

WORLD 

Extinction Rebellion protests An artwork which appears to be by street artist Banksy has appeared near the former location of the Extinction Rebellion camp in Marble Arch, London. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#SRI LANKA: An extremist leader involved in the Easter suicide bombings in Sri lanka, in which at least 250 people were killed, died in the attacks, the country’s president said.

#TRUMP: UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declined an invitation to a banquet with US President Donald Trump when he visits in June, accusing him of using “racist and misogynist rhetoric”.

#ARGENTINA: The father of Emiliano Sala, the Argentine footballer who died in a plane crash earlier this year, died at the age of 58 following a heart attack.

#US: A German-Russian socialite who passed herself off as an heiress has been convicted by a court in New York for stealing over $200,000 (about €180,000) from individuals, banks and hotels.

PARTING SHOT

Today is Lesbian Day Of Visibility - people are sharing personal stories, history lessons and much more – follow the hashtag here

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie