Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Brexit, a shooting in Dublin and the PSC had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 9:09 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

peta 586_90579067 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • The Irish government said it will ramp up plans for a no-deal Brexit following what it sees as the “increasing risk” of such a scenario.
  • A man is 40s is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in his car in Lucan this afternoon.
  • US Vice President Mike Pence departed Ireland after a two-day visit.
  • Personal data relating to the Public Services Card will still be processed by the government despite the Data Protection Commission finding that there is no legal basis for it to do so outside of social welfare payments, it was confirmed.
  • A man was arrested following a suspected arson attack outside a garda station in Co Louth last night. 
  • Monaghan County Councillor Hugh McElvaney lost his High Court bid aimed at preventing an ethics inquiry being conducted over comments he made while being secretly filmed by RTÉ’s Prime Time in 2015.
  • The Iveagh Markets in Dublin 8 are “unsafe and in an advanced state of dereliction”, a Dublin City Council report found. 

WORLD

prime-ministers-questions Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson listen during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Source: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a general election to be held after MPs backed a bill to extend the Brexit deadline.

#HONG KONG: Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, announced she will permanently shelve a controversial extradition bill that sparked three months of pro-democracy protests which have plunged the city into crisis.

#BAHAMAS: Hurricane Dorian claimed the lives of at least seven people after devastating parts of the Bahamas while en route to the United States. 

#US: Five people from the same family are among the more than 30 people presumed to have died in a fire aboard a scuba diving boat off the coast of California.

#GERMANY: Former Real Madrid footballer Christoph Metzelder is under investigation for allegedly sharing images of child sexual abuse, German prosecutors confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

brexit me hole Source: Twitter

Sick of Brexit? You’re not the only one – #BrexitMeHole is trending on Twitter: read the tweets here.

