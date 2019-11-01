Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish farmers outside the headquarters of Bord Bia in Dublin, protesting against what they describe as anti-farmer behaviour by the organisation. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Tuba Geckil adding the finishing touches to her life-size creation of Villanelle from drama Killing Eve, on display during Cake International 2019 in Birmingham. Source: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

#VIETNAM: Vietnamese police arrested two people in connection with the death of 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in Essex.

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected US President Donald Trump’s advice of forming a Brexit pact with Brexiteer Nigel Farage ahead of the UK general election.

#CAMBODIA: A post-mortem examination found that British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared in Cambodia, drowned.

#UK: The family of Harry Dunn were told there was a “less than 1% chance” somebody would be held accountable for his death.

PARTING SHOT

Model and TV presenter Heidi Klum is known for going all-out with her Halloween costumes. This year’s effort didn’t disappoint.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.