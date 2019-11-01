This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Arrests in the Essex lorry case, asylum seekers and Boris Johnson made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 1 Nov 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3152 Bord Bia_90583863 Irish farmers outside the headquarters of Bord Bia in Dublin, protesting against what they describe as anti-farmer behaviour by the organisation. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A Northern Irish man was arrested in Dublin in connection with the Essex lorry case in which 39 people died. 
  • The Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality called on protesters to “show some humanity” and welcome a number of asylum seekers who were due to be housed on Achill Island.
  • A cyclist was killed in a road collision on South Circular Road in Dublin.
  • Photographs showing patients lying on the floor and on chairs at the psychiatric unit at University Hospital Waterford were criticised.
  • A man in his 20s was arrested over a hit-and-run collision in Cork.
  • UFC fighter Conor McGregor was ordered to pay a fine of €1,000 after pleading guilty to the assault of a man at a Dublin pub.
  • Siptu members working for the national speed camera van operator GoSafe rejected a proposal to resolve an ongoing industrial dispute.
  • All-Ireland winners Dublin bagged seven awards in the 2019 GAA All-Star football side.

WORLD

cake-international Tuba Geckil adding the finishing touches to her life-size creation of Villanelle from drama Killing Eve, on display during Cake International 2019 in Birmingham. Source: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

#VIETNAM: Vietnamese police arrested two people in connection with the death of 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in Essex.

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected US President Donald Trump’s advice of forming a Brexit pact with Brexiteer Nigel Farage ahead of the UK general election.

#CAMBODIA: A post-mortem examination found that British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared in Cambodia, drowned.

#UK: The family of Harry Dunn were told there was a “less than 1% chance” somebody would be held accountable for his death.

PARTING SHOT

Model and TV presenter Heidi Klum is known for going all-out with her Halloween costumes. This year’s effort didn’t disappoint.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

