Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- A Northern Irish man was arrested in Dublin in connection with the Essex lorry case in which 39 people died.
- The Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality called on protesters to “show some humanity” and welcome a number of asylum seekers who were due to be housed on Achill Island.
- A cyclist was killed in a road collision on South Circular Road in Dublin.
- Photographs showing patients lying on the floor and on chairs at the psychiatric unit at University Hospital Waterford were criticised.
- A man in his 20s was arrested over a hit-and-run collision in Cork.
- UFC fighter Conor McGregor was ordered to pay a fine of €1,000 after pleading guilty to the assault of a man at a Dublin pub.
- Siptu members working for the national speed camera van operator GoSafe rejected a proposal to resolve an ongoing industrial dispute.
- All-Ireland winners Dublin bagged seven awards in the 2019 GAA All-Star football side.
WORLD
#VIETNAM: Vietnamese police arrested two people in connection with the death of 39 migrants whose bodies were found in a truck in Essex.
#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected US President Donald Trump’s advice of forming a Brexit pact with Brexiteer Nigel Farage ahead of the UK general election.
#CAMBODIA: A post-mortem examination found that British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared in Cambodia, drowned.
#UK: The family of Harry Dunn were told there was a “less than 1% chance” somebody would be held accountable for his death.
PARTING SHOT
Model and TV presenter Heidi Klum is known for going all-out with her Halloween costumes. This year’s effort didn’t disappoint.
