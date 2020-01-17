This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 January, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A shooting in Dublin, a stabbing in Cork, and a Sinn Féin councillor made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 17 Jan 2020, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4970217

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

008 NO FEE Temple Bar Tradfest Conor Mullin (12) playing with artists from Tradfest, which runs from 22-26 January, in Temple Bar in Dublin city. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Two men were hospitalised following a shooting incident in Swords, north Dublin.
  • Tributes were paid to Cork student Cameron Blair, who was killed in a house party stabbing, as gardaí launched a murder probe.
  • A DNA test confirmed that the human remains found in Dublin on Wednesday are that of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.
  • Sinn Féin councillor Paddy Holohan was suspended from the party following comments on Leo Varadkar and women. 
  • A court was told Dublin woman Patricia O’Connor suffered a “violent death” but did not die where any of her body parts were found.
  • Boy B, one of the teenage boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl, Ana Kriégel, will seek to have his conviction overturned on 24 April.
  • Eoghan Murphy said he would like to stay on as housing minister if his party is returned to government because there is “more for me to do”.
  • The HSE warned students to check their vaccination status after 132 mumps cases were reported last week.
  • A government-backed scheme designed to make it easier for first-time buyers to get a mortgage has raised its interest rates in the past week in a move the opposition has described as “sneaky”.
  • A Status Yellow low temperature warning is in place for Leinster and Connacht.

WORLD

the-botanists-daughter-exhibition Canadian artist Alexandra Haeseker with her oversized insect and plant prints at her new exhibition The Botanist's Daughter at the Edinburgh Printmakers. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will provide financial support to the families of the 57 citizens and 29 permanent residents of the country who died when their plane was shot down over Iran last week.

#TURKEY: The state news agency published images of two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport as he fled a corruption trial in Japan.

#AFRICA: The most serious outbreak of desert locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, authorities said.

#SEPSIS: Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously estimated, according to a study published today.

PARTING SHOT

The first trailer for BBC Three’s Normal People, based on Irish author Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, was released today.

Source: BBC Three/YouTube

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

