Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Conor Mullin (12) playing with artists from Tradfest, which runs from 22-26 January, in Temple Bar in Dublin city. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Canadian artist Alexandra Haeseker with her oversized insect and plant prints at her new exhibition The Botanist's Daughter at the Edinburgh Printmakers. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will provide financial support to the families of the 57 citizens and 29 permanent residents of the country who died when their plane was shot down over Iran last week.

#TURKEY: The state news agency published images of two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport as he fled a corruption trial in Japan.

#AFRICA: The most serious outbreak of desert locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, authorities said.

#SEPSIS: Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously estimated, according to a study published today.

PARTING SHOT

The first trailer for BBC Three’s Normal People, based on Irish author Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, was released today.

