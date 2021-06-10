Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Pictured are (l to r) Niamh Talbot, Brian and Connor Cusack, and Leah Brennan arriving at the Iveagh Gardens this evening, to see James Vincent McMorrow perform the first in a series of live pilot concerts. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body at the Corbally baths in Limerick .

. Details continue to emerge about political party members posing as pollsters .

. Health officials confirmed 398 new cases of Covid-19 and the Taoiseach said he expects one million people will have been fully vaccinated by the end of today.

. James Vincent McMorrow and Sorcha Richardson performed at the first pilot live music event in Dublin.

event in Dublin. Gardaí and the PSNI arrested nine people and seized significant quantities of drugs, cash and electronics in a crackdown on the activities of the INLA .

. The High Court approved a settlement of €1.25 million for a man whose wife died while in a maternity hospital nearly ten years ago.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson with US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Source: PA

WORLD

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson sought to play down differences with US President Joe Biden over the way the UK government is treating the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#WEST BANK: Three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli special forces overnight.

#LONDON: An inquest found the terrorist shot dead on London Bridge was lawfully killed.

#FRANCE: A man was given a four month jail sentence for slapping President Macron across the face.

#WASHINGTON: El Chapo’s wife pleaded guilty to drugs charges.

#SUBSTACK: Dominic Cummings is to launch a paid newsletter to reveal Number 10 secrets.

PARTING SHOT

If you didn’t get a chance to tune into (or attend in person) the James Vincent McMorrow gig live this evening, it’s well worth watching back: