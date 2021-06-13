Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Outdoor dining in Dublin city centre last night. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Protestors wearing giant heads portraying G7 leaders during a demonstration outside the G7 meeting in St. Ives, Cornwall. Source: PA Images

#CHINA: At least 12 people were killed and nearly 140 others injured in a gas line explosion.

#ISRAEL: A new government was sworn in, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12 years in office.

#G7: Leaders pledged to start delivering one billion doses of Covid vaccines and to step up action on climate change, in a summit call to arms by a revived democratic alliance that also confronted China and Russia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#EUROS: Denmark’s soccer team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack. The player collapsed during a match yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Graham Norton is broadcasting his Virgin Radio show from a C103 studio in West Cork.