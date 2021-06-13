Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government announced that it is considering tighter restrictions on those travelling from Great Britain
- The Taoiseach warned that any unilateral extension of Northern Ireland Protocol grace periods would be ‘problematic’
- A survivor of a mother and baby home criticised the fact that the form filled in after she gave evidence to the Commission of Investigation into the institutions lists ‘rape’ and ‘incest’ as options for people’s ‘current relationship status’
- 315 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland
- DUP leader Edwin Poots wrote to French president Emmanuel Macron, explaining how Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom
- It was the hottest day of the year (in Carlow, at least)
INTERNATIONAL
#CHINA: At least 12 people were killed and nearly 140 others injured in a gas line explosion.
#ISRAEL: A new government was sworn in, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12 years in office.
#G7: Leaders pledged to start delivering one billion doses of Covid vaccines and to step up action on climate change, in a summit call to arms by a revived democratic alliance that also confronted China and Russia.
#EUROS: Denmark’s soccer team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack. The player collapsed during a match yesterday.
PARTING SHOT
Graham Norton is broadcasting his Virgin Radio show from a C103 studio in West Cork.
Delighted to welcome @grahnort to @C103Cork West Cork studio this morning. He’s broadcasting his show on our sister station @VirginRadioUK from here. pic.twitter.com/h0rqstq6ED— Kieran McGeary (@kieranmcgeary) June 12, 2021
