Dublin: 17°C Saturday 31 July 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Covid vaccine walk-in centres, mandatory hotel quarantine and wildfires in Turkey made the headlines.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 7:53 PM
9 minutes ago 511 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5511760

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

SKATEBOARDERS PROTEST TODAY_5683 Skateboarders protesting in Temple Bar today following allegations of assault on two teens. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND 

  • Health officials reported 1,427 new cases of Covid-19, as turnout at walk-in vaccination centres was reportedly strong.
  • Georgia and Malaysia were added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list. 
  • An Irish man died in a drowning incident in Spain.
  • A woman who received personal documents from the Department of Children says her signature was forged on a letter to nuns. 
  • The Youth Council urged employers not to create barriers for workers who want to get vaccinated. 
  • Skateboarders protested again in Temple Bar over allegations of assault on two teenagers outside a bar. 
  • The public was advised not to swim at a popular Dublin spot due to e-coli levels.
  • It will be a mostly dry Bank Holiday but showers will return by midweek.

 

tokyo-2020-athletics-womens Catherine Ibarguen (Colombia) compete in the Women's Triple Jump Qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Tokyo Stadium. Source: Paul Kitagaki Jr/PA

WORLD

#PANDEMIC: Outbreaks in China and Australia have promoted stricter Covid measures. 

#TURKEY: Authorities are continuing to evacuate tourists out of resort areas plagued by wildfires. 

#HONG KONG: Police arrested a man for booing the Chinese national anthem.

#CRISIS: Hunger will rise in 23 global hotspots in the next three months, the UN has warned. 

PARTING SHOT

Hoping to learn more about what sparked rare protests in Cuba? The latest episode of The Explainer podcast has you covered. 

