Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Skateboarders protesting in Temple Bar today following allegations of assault on two teens. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Catherine Ibarguen (Colombia) compete in the Women's Triple Jump Qualifications during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Tokyo Stadium. Source: Paul Kitagaki Jr/PA

WORLD

#PANDEMIC: Outbreaks in China and Australia have promoted stricter Covid measures.

#TURKEY: Authorities are continuing to evacuate tourists out of resort areas plagued by wildfires.

#HONG KONG: Police arrested a man for booing the Chinese national anthem.

#CRISIS: Hunger will rise in 23 global hotspots in the next three months, the UN has warned.

PARTING SHOT

Hoping to learn more about what sparked rare protests in Cuba? The latest episode of The Explainer podcast has you covered.