Fionn from Ballinlough at a Pizza Party in Il Padrino for the Cork on a Fork Festival. Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

Two gondolas on a Ferris wheel in Germany caught fire last night. Screenshot Screenshot

#RUSSIA: Ukraine said it struck a second key bridge in the Kursk region of Russia while the Kremlin said its forces had taken another frontline village.

#PALESTINE: Ceasefire talks continued today without the presence of Hamas delegates as Israel continued attacks across the Gaza Strip.

#GERMANY: At least 23 people were injured when two gondolas on a Ferris wheel caught fire at a festival in Germany.

#USA: Donald Trump lashed out at Kamala Harris with increasingly bizarre personal insults despite appeals by Republicans to stick to the issues.

The Kabin Crew Rubyworks Rubyworks

REMEMBER THE KABIN Crew, the group of Irish kids who went viral with their rap song ‘The Spark’, which has now racked up over one billion views on Tiktok?

Well, they are continuing to ride the wave of success, and not just at home in Ireland.

Kabin Crew and Lisdoonvarna Crew played their first international festival today at PukklePop in Belgium, with an impressive 15,000 people squeezed into their tent.

You can see some footage from the show here.