It was a nice day for some jet skiing on Lough Neagh today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Firefighters stand outside a damaged mobile shop after an explosion in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: At least 14 people were killed and over 450 wounded in another wave of hand-held device explosions in Lebanon today.

#FRANCE: A man who learned to drug and rape his own wife from the Frenchman who admits he recruited scores of strangers to sexually assault his partner, said yesterday that he deserved to be harshly punished.

YESTERDAY’S UNPRECEDENTED PAGER attack in Lebanon sent a brutal and unequivocal message to Hezbollah about Benjamin Netanyahu’s likely military intentions towards its northern neighbour.

Since the October 7th attacks last year, Hezbollah has launched thousands of missile attacks into northern Israel – displacing almost 100,000 Israeli citizens from their homes and settlements.

As Netanyahu’s genocidal operations in Gaza grind into an end-phase, his right-wing government appear to be shifting their attention to their northern front along the border with Lebanon.

In Tom Clonan’s Voices article, he argues that yesterday’s attacks in Lebanon amounted to an act of terrorism.