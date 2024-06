NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The local and European elections took place today, with the first ever mayoral elections in Ireland taking place in Limerick city. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British PM Rishi Sunak had to apologise today for leaving an international D-Day commemoration event early so that he could do an election TV interview. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA: Palestinian cancer patients are at risk of being sent back to Gaza from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, where some are receiving life-saving treatment.

#GREECE: The search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley in Symi continued today, with divers searching the water around the island.

#UNITED STATES: Widow of Hunter Biden’s brother told a court she ‘panicked’ when she found a revolver in the President’s son’s truck.

PARTING SHOT

© RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

President Michael D. Higgins received the Agricola Medal from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation today at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin, to recognise his contributions to global food security, poverty alleviation, and nutrition.

The President has written extensively on the topic of food security for many years.

Today, President Higgins gave an acceptance speech in which he said there was much more to be done and advocated for the use of tools and analysis to combat food insecurity.