Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- The HSE has said that there is “no need to hit the panic button” over rising Covid cases.
- Health officials confirmed a further 1,914 cases of the disease here today.
- The funeral of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney took place in Glendalough, Co Wicklow.
- Dublin’s Nitelink bus service is set to resume next Friday to coincide with the planned reopening of the nightclubs and late bars.
- A man died in a road crash in Clare.
- It emerged that the average payout in personal injuries cases has dropped by 40% in the last five months following the implementation of new guidelines aimed at lowering insurance costs.
- A former youth boxer who had his drugs conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal is facing a retrial.
THE WORLD
#UK: Conservative MP David Amess died after being stabbed multiple times in an incident at a meeting in his constituency.
#US: The US is to reopen its land and air borders on 8 November to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – ending a more than 18-month ban on travel.
#NORWAY: The man who killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to health services, the prosecution has said, amid speculation he may have mental health issues.
PARTING SHOT
Remember a few years ago when everyone went mad for donuts? There were poeple queuing up at 4 in the morning to get themselves one from Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown.
We all that the craze would die down, didn’t we? Well, we were wrong.
The Krispy Kreme outlet in Blanchardstown recorded average weekly revenues of almost €87,000 last year in spite of the store being temporarily shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sweet lord.
