Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Irish writer and illustrator Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick designing and painting the window of Hodges Figgis bookshop in Dublin today to launch Irish Book Week. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Police at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: Conservative MP David Amess died after being stabbed multiple times in an incident at a meeting in his constituency.

#US: The US is to reopen its land and air borders on 8 November to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – ending a more than 18-month ban on travel.

#NORWAY: The man who killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to health services, the prosecution has said, amid speculation he may have mental health issues.

PARTING SHOT

Remember a few years ago when everyone went mad for donuts? There were poeple queuing up at 4 in the morning to get themselves one from Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown.

We all that the craze would die down, didn’t we? Well, we were wrong.

The Krispy Kreme outlet in Blanchardstown recorded average weekly revenues of almost €87,000 last year in spite of the store being temporarily shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sweet lord.