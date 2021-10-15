#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 15 October 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Oct 2021, 8:49 PM
10 minutes ago 200 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5576312

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE Irish Book Week 007 Irish writer and illustrator Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick designing and painting the window of Hodges Figgis bookshop in Dublin today to launch Irish Book Week. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

police-at-belfairs-methodist-church-in-eastwood-road-north-leigh-on-sea-essex-where-conservative-mp-sir-david-amess-has-died-after-he-was-stabbed-several-times-at-a-constituency-surgery-a-man-has Police at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UK: Conservative MP David Amess died after being stabbed multiple times in an incident at a meeting in his constituency.

#US: The US is to reopen its land and air borders on 8 November to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – ending a more than 18-month ban on travel.

#NORWAY: The man who killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to health services, the prosecution has said, amid speculation he may have mental health issues.

PARTING SHOT

Remember a few years ago when everyone went mad for donuts? There were poeple queuing up at 4 in the morning to get themselves one from Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

We all that the craze would die down, didn’t we? Well, we were wrong. 

The Krispy Kreme outlet in Blanchardstown recorded average weekly revenues of almost €87,000 last year in spite of the store being temporarily shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sweet lord.

no-fee-9-krispy-kreme-390x285

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie