Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral Choir School pictured with a pop up book from Branar’s exciting new Ulysses for Children production ‘You’ll See …’ Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes notes during an online press conference for the Danish media from his Situation Room. Source: Ukrainian Presidential Press Off

#ASYLUM SEEKERS The European Court of Human Rights issued an order to prevent the deportation of one of the seven asylum seekers scheduled to be on the first flight from the UK to Rwanda this evening.

#BRAZIL Human remains were found in the search for a British journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert who disappeared deep in the Amazon after receiving threats.

#UKRAINE The Russian army said it will establish a humanitarian corridor tomorrow to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Azot chemical plant in the city of Severodonetsk.

#6 JANUARY Former US President Donald Trump decried a congressional probe into the riot by his supporters last year at the US Capitol as a “mockery of justice” yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Ricki Wynne at the summit of his 13th climb of Croagh Patrick. Source: Conor Cosgrove

A Leitrim man has broken a world record at the top of Croagh Patrick, and raised a lot of money in the process.

Ricki Wynne, from Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, broke the world record for most vertical metres ascended and descended in a 24 hour period by running up and down Croagh Patrick 15 times.

Wynne ran 12,000m uphill, and 12,000m downhill for a total distance of 24,000m to break the record in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

At time of publication, Wynne has raised €28,370 of his €30,000 target for the IMNDA.