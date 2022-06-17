Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Stephany Morais, David McMurrough, and Paola Morais on Custom House Quay in Dublin this afternoon, as they prepare to get the bus to the Body and Soul festival beginning today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a photo during their meeting in downtown Kyiv. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE The European Commission gave its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine’s bid for EU candidacy, deeming that it recommends “candidate status” membership for the country.

#EUROVISION Ukraine has condemned the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to strip it of the right to host next year’s Eurovision song contest on security grounds after Russia’s invasion.

#WIKILEAKS The British government approved the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

#6 JANUARY The Capitol riot committee heard that rioters came within 40 feet of former Vice President Mike Pence during the insurrection on 6 January last year.

PARTING SHOT

37 years after its release, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill has reached the top spot in the UK chart.

The song, which is also number one in the Irish chart, has skyrocketed in popularity in recent weeks thanks to it being featured in the new season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

We thought you might want to start your weekend off with a listen to what is still an absolutely incredible tune. So, enjoy, and happy Friday.