Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Government issued a safety warning to seafarers and aircraft pilots of a major French military exercise in the Irish Exclusive Economic zone later this month.
- Taxi fares are set to rise by 12% on average from 1 September after the National Transport Authority confirmed the planned increase.
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that the acute hospital system “remains under considerable pressure” due to rising Covid-19 cases.
- The home birth service across the Mid-West was suspended following the death of a woman after giving birth at home in Limerick earlier this month.
- A HIQA inspection found that the dignity and privacy of patients in the emergency department of University Hospital Limerick is being compromised due to severe overcrowding.
- A man died following a single-vehicle crash in Laois this morning.
- Senator Lynn Ruane hit out at comments made by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dáil yesterday where he referred to Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty’s arrest as a 20-year-old.
- An Indian family living in Direct Provision in Cork who donated over two thousand free cloth face masks to the public during the pandemic were granted residency in Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE The European Commission gave its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine’s bid for EU candidacy, deeming that it recommends “candidate status” membership for the country.
#EUROVISION Ukraine has condemned the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to strip it of the right to host next year’s Eurovision song contest on security grounds after Russia’s invasion.
#WIKILEAKS The British government approved the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
#6 JANUARY The Capitol riot committee heard that rioters came within 40 feet of former Vice President Mike Pence during the insurrection on 6 January last year.
PARTING SHOT
37 years after its release, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill has reached the top spot in the UK chart.
The song, which is also number one in the Irish chart, has skyrocketed in popularity in recent weeks thanks to it being featured in the new season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.
We thought you might want to start your weekend off with a listen to what is still an absolutely incredible tune. So, enjoy, and happy Friday.
