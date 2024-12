NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A spokesperson for Taoiseach Simon Harris said he will not be replying to personal and false attacks by the Israeli government. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Police investigate as emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting. Alamy Alamy

#ISRAEL: Israel approved plans to ‘double the population‘ in annexed Golan Heights

#SYRIA: The EU announced it will be sending an envoy to speak to new Syrian government in Damascus.

#UNITED KINGDOM: A woman was given a suspended sentence after throwing milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

#CHINA: Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy with ties to Prince Andrew, was named in court

#MADISON: A teacher and a student were killed during a school shooting in Wisconsin

PARTING SHOT

RTÉ Director of Video Steve Carson and Head of Children's Content Suzanne Kelly pictured with artist Maser and Jake Grogan (7), one of this year's winners. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

RTÉ’s ‘This is Art!’ competition, supported by Creative Ireland and the Shared Island Initiative, today revealed the 1,581 imaginative entries in this year’s competition.

Jake Grogan, aged 7, is one of this year’s winners for his artwork, ‘From The Sea to The Stars’.

Uishe Delahan (10) from Kildare won his their work, ‘Glitch’, Isabelle Prime (14) from Cork won for their art piece ‘Wader’ and Sam Jaszemski (18) from Louth was crowned a winner for their ‘Snapshot of My Soul’.

Catch all the winners' creations on ThisIsArt's social media pages.