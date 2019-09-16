Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Social Protection announced it will review over 750,000 social welfare claims this year as part of its new anti-fraud strategy.
- A centre for children who may have been the victim of sexual assault opened in Galway.
- A couple accused of child cruelty were refused bail today.
- Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for 368 student bed spaces in Dublin’s Liberties, where the promoters are promising to provide high-end student accommodation “akin to a boutique hotel”.
- Farmers continued to demonstrate outside the gates of meat processing factories across Ireland despite a deal being struck between farmers and the meat industry yesterday.
- Irish-based scientists completed what is being described as the first ever delivery of diabetes medicine using a type of drone technology off the coast of Co Galway.
- Gardaí are searching a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth as part of investigations into the murder of a woman who was last seen in Belfast in 2017.
- Westlife were confirmed for a gig in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer.
INTERNATIONAL
#HIV: Rugby player Gareth Thomas’ decision to speak publicly about living with HIV has been hailed as an important moment with campaigners saying the public reaction has been “really encouraging”.
#BREXIT: Boris Johnson pulled out of a planned press conference in Luxembourg after he was heckled by protesters.
PARTING SHOT
Not a great day for Boris Johnson. In fairness, he’s had very few of them since become Prime Minister.
But just days after calling Jeremy Corbyn a chicken for blocking Johnson’s election plans, the UK Prime Minister swerved a joint press conference in Luxembourg because of protesters.
