Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ingrid Sanchez, Cristina Castro, and Angela Coral Medina, dancing in Elizabeth Fort, as Ruth Lynch & Jacqueline Crotty of Cork City Council raise the Colombian flag in advance of the Colombian Ambassador's arrival in Cork. Source: Michael O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Soldiers march thru the streets of San Salvador during a military parade that celebrates El Salvador´s 198th Independence anniversary. Source: Camilo Freedman via PA

#HIV: Rugby player Gareth Thomas’ decision to speak publicly about living with HIV has been hailed as an important moment with campaigners saying the public reaction has been “really encouraging”.

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson pulled out of a planned press conference in Luxembourg after he was heckled by protesters.

PARTING SHOT

Not a great day for Boris Johnson. In fairness, he’s had very few of them since become Prime Minister.

But just days after calling Jeremy Corbyn a chicken for blocking Johnson’s election plans, the UK Prime Minister swerved a joint press conference in Luxembourg because of protesters.

Source: OLIVIER MATTHYS via PA

