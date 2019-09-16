This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Sep 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4P2A8836 Ingrid Sanchez, Cristina Castro, and Angela Coral Medina, dancing in Elizabeth Fort, as Ruth Lynch & Jacqueline Crotty of Cork City Council raise the Colombian flag in advance of the Colombian Ambassador's arrival in Cork. Source: Michael O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

independence-day-in-el-salvador Soldiers march thru the streets of San Salvador during a military parade that celebrates El Salvador´s 198th Independence anniversary. Source: Camilo Freedman via PA

#HIV: Rugby player Gareth Thomas’ decision to speak publicly about living with HIV has been hailed as an important moment with campaigners saying the public reaction has been “really encouraging”.

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson pulled out of a planned press conference in Luxembourg after he was heckled by protesters.

PARTING SHOT

Not a great day for Boris Johnson. In fairness, he’s had very few of them since become Prime Minister. 

But just days after calling Jeremy Corbyn a chicken for blocking Johnson’s election plans, the UK Prime Minister swerved a joint press conference in Luxembourg because of protesters.

luxembourg-britain-brexit Source: OLIVIER MATTHYS via PA

