Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin City Centre partially reopened to the public today. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

A mourner puts his fist into the air while visiting the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd. Source: Godofredo A. Vasquez via PA

#USA: The police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd has appeared in court for the first time.

#UK: US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

#BALI: A man was rescued in the tourist destination after he fell down a well. He was there for six days.

PARTING SHOT

Humans are not the only ones tiring of confinement during the coronavirus pandemic — a panda escaped from his enclosure at Copenhagen Zoo today.

Xing Er, a six-year-old male panda — soon to be seven — then took a tour of the zoo, which was closed at the time.

He was spotted on a surveillance video “leaving his enclosure, slipping under an electric fence”, zoo spokesman Jacob Munkholm Hoeck said.

They got him back in the end.

Talk about pandemonium.

Ah, howiya. Here's Xing Er - the buck in question. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

