Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health confirmed a further four deaths from Covid-19 along with nine new cases of the virus in Ireland.
- Ireland began Phase Two of the easing of restrictions today as the Government urged the public to “stay local”.
- Irish Water announced a national water conservation order – or a hosepipe ban – will come into effect tomorrow and remain in place until Tuesday 21 July.
- A 17-year-old boy charged in connection with a violent incident in Carrigaline received bail but has been warned not to go on social media.
- An investigation was launched after a suspected arson attack on the home of a serving garda.
- Two men were arrested by gardaí investigating the death of Alan Hall, whose body was discovered in a burning house last month.
- The Central Bank announced new restrictions for all moneylenders, with warnings to be placed on ads for loans with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 23%, or over.
- A field hospital constructed on the grounds of the University of Limerick has opened to help deal with overcrowding across the county’s healthcare facilities.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: The police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd has appeared in court for the first time.
#UK: US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
#BALI: A man was rescued in the tourist destination after he fell down a well. He was there for six days.
PARTING SHOT
Humans are not the only ones tiring of confinement during the coronavirus pandemic — a panda escaped from his enclosure at Copenhagen Zoo today.
Xing Er, a six-year-old male panda — soon to be seven — then took a tour of the zoo, which was closed at the time.
He was spotted on a surveillance video “leaving his enclosure, slipping under an electric fence”, zoo spokesman Jacob Munkholm Hoeck said.
They got him back in the end.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Talk about pandemonium.
Comments are closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS