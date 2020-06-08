This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Jun 2020, 8:54 PM
1 hour ago 6,118 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5117911

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1 NO FEE Dublin Partially Reopens Dublin City Centre partially reopened to the public today. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

george-floyd-memorial-service-in-houston A mourner puts his fist into the air while visiting the casket during a public visitation for George Floyd. Source: Godofredo A. Vasquez via PA

#USA: The police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd has appeared in court for the first time.

#UK: US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

#BALI: A man was rescued in the tourist destination after he fell down a well. He was there for six days.

PARTING SHOT

Humans are not the only ones tiring of confinement during the coronavirus pandemic — a panda escaped from his enclosure at Copenhagen Zoo today.

Xing Er, a six-year-old male panda — soon to be seven — then took a tour of the zoo, which was closed at the time. 

He was spotted on a surveillance video “leaving his enclosure, slipping under an electric fence”, zoo spokesman Jacob Munkholm Hoeck said. 

They got him back in the end.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Talk about pandemonium.

denmark-copenhagen-china-panda-house-open Ah, howiya. Here's Xing Er - the buck in question. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie