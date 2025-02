NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Micheál Martin pictured this morning in Brussels Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli captives (from left to right) Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy, who have been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA AND ISRAEL: Hamas has announced that it would indefinitely postpone the next hostage-prisoner exchange under a fragile truce agreement with Israel, accusing Israel of failing to comply with ceasefire terms

#UNITED STATES: Donald Trump is escalating his threats against Palestinians in Gaza, saying that they would have no right of return under his proposed plan to seize control of the territory

#SUPERBOWL: The Philadelphia Eagles ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid to win an unprecedented three straight Super Bowls as they ran out 40-22 winners in New Orleans

#SPACE: Scientists have found a rare Einstein ring in “our cosmic backyard” using images from the Euclid space telescope

PARTING SHOT

British singer Seal rendered as a seal in the Mountain Dew Super Bowl ad. The Journal - Screenshot The Journal - Screenshot

A record 80 advertisements aired last night as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs during this year’s Super Bowl.

In one of the $8 million 30-second-long ads, British singer Seal became an actual seal, sad that he could not hold Mountain Dew with his flippers.