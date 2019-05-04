Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Bon Secours Hospital Fun Run at the University of Limerick. Source: Don Moloney

WORLD

Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned as King Rama X in an elaborate ceremony in Thailand today. Source: PA Images

#MIDDLE EAST: Militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel prompting a series of air strikes in the blockaded strip that left a baby dead.

#KOREAN: South Korea has claimed that North Korea has test fired a number of short-range missiles, prompting Donald Trump to tweet faith in Kim Jong Un.

#FLORIDA: A Boeing 737 plane skidded off a runway and into a river after crash-landing during a lightning storm in Florida.

PARTING SHOT

Based in St. Anne’s Park in Raheny, an urban farm opened last week and hopes to encourage a love of nature and animals.

It is the first public urban farm within the Dublin City Council area and came about following a public consultation on the city’s climate action plan.