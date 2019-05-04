Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has “apologised unreservedly” for his response to concerns over the Waterford mortuary controversy.
- An escalating west Dublin feud has seen a house gutted by fire and a takeaway driver caught up in a shooting in the past few days.
- The Social Democrats have said that Ellie Kisyombe will run in the local elections after “correcting the chronology of her backstory”.
- Gardaí are to beef up security ahead of Prince Charles’ upcoming visit to Ireland due to the activity of dissident republicans.
- A driver clocked at 157 km/h on the M9 motorway who tested positive for drugs was one of a number of arrests on the roads this bank holiday weekend.
- Fire crews in Cork were deployed to a “potentially serious incident” that turned out to be smoke canister.
WORLD
#MIDDLE EAST: Militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel prompting a series of air strikes in the blockaded strip that left a baby dead.
#KOREAN: South Korea has claimed that North Korea has test fired a number of short-range missiles, prompting Donald Trump to tweet faith in Kim Jong Un.
#FLORIDA: A Boeing 737 plane skidded off a runway and into a river after crash-landing during a lightning storm in Florida.
PARTING SHOT
Based in St. Anne’s Park in Raheny, an urban farm opened last week and hopes to encourage a love of nature and animals.
It is the first public urban farm within the Dublin City Council area and came about following a public consultation on the city’s climate action plan.
