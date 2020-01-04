Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Foreign Affairs has called for ‘maximum restraint’ following the US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
- The funeral of veteran broadcaster Marian Finucane will be held this Tuesday 7 January in Co Kildare.
- Gardaí have seized a significant quantity of guns and ammunition following a search in north Dublin targeting gangland criminals.
- At least eight men died after taking GHB over the last two years, according to an Irish chemsex expert.
- The Department of Justice has said that a video of cramped Direct Provision room that was shared online ‘appears to have been staged’.
- Gardaí in Galway seized €140,000 worth of heroin following the search of a car in Loughrea.
- For the public service to transition to a four-day working week it could cost at least €3.9 billion, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.
- Several queries were sent to the Irish government from people concerned about the implications of the DeSouza ruling on their citizenship status.
WORLD
#MIDDLE-EAST: Iraq’s Prime Minister attended a mourning procession in Baghdad for Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a US strike the previous day.
#AUSTRALIA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced more criticism after sharing a wildfire themed campaign video.
#PALM BEACH: Scottish popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children’s party in Florida.
#MOST HAUNTED: TV mystic Derek Acorah, host of TV show Most Haunted, has died aged 69.
PARTING SHOT
A skeleton found by hikers last autumn near California’s second-highest peak has been identified as a Japanese-American artist who had left the Manzanar internment camp to paint in the mountains in the waning days of World War II.
It’s a reminder of one of the darkest chapters of US history when more than 110,000 people of Japanese descent — two-thirds American citizens — were imprisoned during the conflict.
