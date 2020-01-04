Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Walkers strolls along Dollymount in Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Mourners take to the streets of Baghdad. Source: PA Images

#MIDDLE-EAST: Iraq’s Prime Minister attended a mourning procession in Baghdad for Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a US strike the previous day.

#AUSTRALIA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced more criticism after sharing a wildfire themed campaign video.

#PALM BEACH: Scottish popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children’s party in Florida.

#MOST HAUNTED: TV mystic Derek Acorah, host of TV show Most Haunted, has died aged 69.

PARTING SHOT

Source: AP

A skeleton found by hikers last autumn near California’s second-highest peak has been identified as a Japanese-American artist who had left the Manzanar internment camp to paint in the mountains in the waning days of World War II.

It’s a reminder of one of the darkest chapters of US history when more than 110,000 people of Japanese descent — two-thirds American citizens — were imprisoned during the conflict.