Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 4 January, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Tensions in Middle-East after US airstrike, Marian Finucane’s funeral and Rod Stewart charged in Florida.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,993 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4953879

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

86 First Weekend of New Year Walkers strolls along Dollymount in Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

iraq-baghdad-commanders-funeral Mourners take to the streets of Baghdad. Source: PA Images

#MIDDLE-EAST: Iraq’s Prime Minister attended a mourning procession in Baghdad for Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a US strike the previous day.

#AUSTRALIA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced more criticism  after sharing a wildfire themed campaign video.

#PALM BEACH: Scottish popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children’s party in Florida. 

#MOST HAUNTED: TV mystic Derek Acorah, host of TV show Most Haunted, has died aged 69

PARTING SHOT

california-skeleton-mystery Source: AP

A skeleton found by hikers last autumn near California’s second-highest peak has been identified as a Japanese-American artist who had left the Manzanar internment camp to paint in the mountains in the waning days of World War II.

It’s a reminder of one of the darkest chapters of US history when more than 110,000 people of Japanese descent — two-thirds American citizens — were imprisoned during the conflict.

