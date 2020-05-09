Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 18 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland were confirmed this evening by health officials.
- A document detailing a range of essential measures for the reopening of businesses was launched today.
- The Teachers’ Union of Ireland has suggested there should be a sanction in place for parents who attempt to lobby teachers over Leaving Cert grades.
- Garda and PSNI chiefs Drew Harris and Simon Byrne have signed up to a joint review into the policing of Covid-19 on the island.
- Temperatures reached 23.6 degrees today with a thunder warning in place this evening for Munster.
- A man and a woman were arrested after a man in his 40s was assaulted in Limerick city.
- About 60,000 cigarettes and other counterfeit items were seized by gardaí in Co Donegal.
WORLD
#QUARANTINE: The UK plans to introduce to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for international arrivals, but this won’t include travellers from Ireland.
#SOUTH KOREA: Seoul has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as South Korea relaxed social distancing guidelines.
#RIP: Rock ‘n’ roll great Little Richard died at the age of 87.
PARTING SHOT
People around Ireland took part in ‘Sunrise’, an event organised by Pieta House to replace the Darkness Into Light event, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
