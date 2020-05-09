Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin's Bushy Park on what was the hottest day of the year so far. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Belarusian soldiers during the Victory Day military parade in Minsk. Source: Sergei Grits/PA Images

#QUARANTINE: The UK plans to introduce to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for international arrivals, but this won’t include travellers from Ireland.

#SOUTH KOREA: Seoul has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as South Korea relaxed social distancing guidelines.

#RIP: Rock ‘n’ roll great Little Richard died at the age of 87.

PARTING SHOT

Members of An Garda Síochána take part in the Darkness Into Light appeal in Killarney this morning. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

People around Ireland took part in ‘Sunrise’, an event organised by Pieta House to replace the Darkness Into Light event, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.