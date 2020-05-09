This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s the main news at the end of this sunny day.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 9 May 2020, 8:12 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

bushy park 99_90598769 Dublin's Bushy Park on what was the hottest day of the year so far. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

virus-outbreak-belarus-wwii-victory-day Belarusian soldiers during the Victory Day military parade in Minsk. Source: Sergei Grits/PA Images

#QUARANTINE: The UK plans to introduce to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for international arrivals, but this won’t include travellers from Ireland. 

#SOUTH KOREA: Seoul has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as South Korea relaxed social distancing guidelines. 

#RIP: Rock ‘n’ roll great Little Richard died at the age of 87.

PARTING SHOT

Darkness into Light Sunrise3 Members of An Garda Síochána take part in the Darkness Into Light appeal in Killarney this morning. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

People around Ireland took part in ‘Sunrise’, an event organised by Pieta House to replace the Darkness Into Light event, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

