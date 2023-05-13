Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish Naval Service The Lake class boats were sold by the New Zealand Government to the Irish State for €26m. Irish Naval Service

A man was charged following a tense standoff yesterday between anti-immigration protesters and those demonstrating to voice their support for refugees.

following a tense standoff yesterday between anti-immigration protesters and those demonstrating to voice their support for refugees. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a motorcycle crash in Co Leitrim yesterday morning.

in Co Leitrim yesterday morning. The Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use has heard that drug use is happening “everywhere”, but that people from deprived areas face more difficulties within the criminal justice system.

has heard that drug use is happening “everywhere”, but that people from deprived areas face more difficulties within the criminal justice system. The Irish Times has confirmed that it has initiated a review over the publication of an article which said that using fake tan was “problematic”.

has confirmed that it has initiated a review over the publication of an article which said that using fake tan was “problematic”. Two newly purchased Irish Naval vessels are set to arrive in Cork Harbour tomorrow following a mammoth voyage from New Zealand on the back of a cargo ship.

are set to arrive in Cork Harbour tomorrow following a mammoth voyage from New Zealand on the back of a cargo ship. Ben Healy added his name to an elite list of Irish cyclists as he soloed away to a brilliant breakaway win at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

on Saturday. Gardaí in Wexford have seized €660,000 worth of cannabis after carrying out a search of a premises in Enniscorthy.

INTERNATIONAL

AP Pope Francis meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

#GAZA An NHS doctor has described worrying scenes in Gaza as “hundreds” of cancer patients go for days without treatment due to ongoing fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups.

#VATICAN Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome today to meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, as Germany unveiled a new weapons package ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

#SUDAN Air strikes pummeled Khartoum today, with representatives of Sudan’s warring factions meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe” as the fighting entered a fifth week.

PARTING SHOT

A 99-year-old former circus worker has achieved her lifelong dream of having knives thrown at her during a live performance.



This is the moment Annie Duplock got in the ring at a @ZipposCircus performance in Coventry pic.twitter.com/uZux3pbAde — PA Media (@PA) May 13, 2023

A 99-year-old former circus worker has achieved her lifelong dream of having knives thrown at her during a live circus performance.

Annie Duplock from Leicestershire in England got in the ring after the performance’s finale and stood against a board as blades were hurled at her by a professional knife thrower.

The circus founder told the audience Duplock had seen the show the night before and asked him to be part of the knife-thrower’s performance for her 100th birthday treat.