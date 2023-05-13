Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#GAZA An NHS doctor has described worrying scenes in Gaza as “hundreds” of cancer patients go for days without treatment due to ongoing fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups.
#VATICAN Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome today to meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, as Germany unveiled a new weapons package ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
#SUDAN Air strikes pummeled Khartoum today, with representatives of Sudan’s warring factions meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks to prevent a “humanitarian catastrophe” as the fighting entered a fifth week.
A 99-year-old former circus worker has achieved her lifelong dream of having knives thrown at her during a live performance.— PA Media (@PA) May 13, 2023
This is the moment Annie Duplock got in the ring at a @ZipposCircus performance in Coventry pic.twitter.com/uZux3pbAde
A 99-year-old former circus worker has achieved her lifelong dream of having knives thrown at her during a live circus performance.
Annie Duplock from Leicestershire in England got in the ring after the performance’s finale and stood against a board as blades were hurled at her by a professional knife thrower.
The circus founder told the audience Duplock had seen the show the night before and asked him to be part of the knife-thrower’s performance for her 100th birthday treat.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site