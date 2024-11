NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne (centre left) and Australia's Allan Alaalatoa in action during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

A Syrian opposition fighter shoots in the air in downtown Aleppo, Syria, Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SYRIA: Rebel forces in Syria took hold of the city of Aleppo in a major blow to the Assad government.

#GEORGIA: Thousands of protesters gathered across Georgia for a third straight night of demonstrations against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

#PALESTINE: The World Central Kitchen charity suspended operations in Gaza after some of its staff were reportedly killed in an Israeli strike.

#KOSOVO: The prime minister of Kosovo said that police had made a number of arrests following an attack on a canal supporting the country’s two main power plants and its water supply.

PARTING SHOT

THE HARDEST THING to do as a columnist is admit when you’re wrong. At least I assume it’s hard, it’s actually been years since I’ve been in that position, so I don’t really remember what it feels like.

The second hardest thing is when you’re bang on the money and, out of some extremely false sense of grace, have to somehow contrive to avoid patting yourself on the back.

