Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Dublin defeated Galway in Croke Park today in the All-Ireland Ladies football final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

An agreement has been reached between meat processors and beef farmers after a weekend of talks concluded this afternoon.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring’s constituency was awarded more than one-tenth of the entire pot of money from a national scheme designed by his department to fund rural projects and groups.

Police in the North have arrested a man in his 20s and two teenagers following reports of a serious sexual assault in Co Down.

RTÉ needs to work out its own strategy to help win over younger audiences and become financially stable into the future, Minister for Communications Richard Bruton said during an interview today.

A man in his 50s has died after he suffered fatal injuries in a road crash in the early hours this morning in Kerry.

In Tyrone, a woman died after she was struck by a car earlier today.

Record numbers of people flooded into Croke Park today to see Dublin defeat Galway in the All-Ireland Ladies football final.

INTERNATIONAL

Actors recreate scenes on the streets of Digbeth during the Peaky Blinders Festival in Birmingham. Source: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

#HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and water cannons at pro-democracy protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs today, as the city tipped back into chaos after a brief pause in clashes.

#AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: Former prime minister David Cameron aimed his ire at Brexiteers as extracts from his new book were published, while Boris Johnson changed tack, comparing the UK to the fictional comic book character the Incredible Hulk.

#WEST BANK: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved a new settlement in the occupied West Bank today, ahead of an election in the coming days that pundits expect will be closely fought.

Parting shot

Corgi cafes? Apparently they’re all the rage these days.

China, Japan and Thailand have all seen a staggering growth in affection for a dog breed once seen as purely for the royals.