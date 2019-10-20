Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Today the National Concert Hall announces twelve participants of its award-winning Female Conductor Programme for 2019/2020, Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Barcelona and the rest of the restive Spanish region of Catalonia are reeling from several days of violent protests for the sentencing of 12 separatist leaders to lengthy prison sentences.

#BREXIT: A senior cabinet minister has insisted that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, despite parliament forcing Boris Johnson to seek an extension yesterday.

#MILTON KEYNES: Two 17-year-old boys have died after a stabbing at a house party, police said.

#G7: US President Donald Trump has said the next G7 summit will not be at one of his own Florida golf clubs, reversing a decision that had sparked corruption accusations.

PARTING SHOT

The longest non-stop passenger flight touched down in Australia this morning after more than 19 hours in the air, a milestone journey from New York that Qantas hopes to parlay into commercial success.

Qantas partnered with two Australian universities to monitor how jetlag affected the health of passengers and crew members as they crossed multiple time zones.

A journalist for Bloomberg endured the flight and details the experience here.

Source: Bloomberg