Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PO Phot Arron Hoare / PA People are evacuated from Wadi Seidna in Khartoum. PO Phot Arron Hoare / PA / PA

Over 200 Irish citizens have now fled Sudan according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. The editor of The Ditch , Eoghan McNeill, has disputed claims by Tánaiste Micheál Martin that the website isn’t “an independent media platform at all” and questioned its political motivations.

, Eoghan McNeill, has disputed claims by Tánaiste Micheál Martin that the website isn’t “an independent media platform at all” and questioned its political motivations. The family of an Irishman who was killed in Ukraine have paid tribute to him, saying that he was “against all forms of imperialism, be it US, British, or Russian”.

have paid tribute to him, saying that he was “against all forms of imperialism, be it US, British, or Russian”. Gardaí have confirmed they are making enquiries into an alleged assault which took place during a soccer match involving two teams from the Athletic Union League yesterday.

involving two teams from the Athletic Union League yesterday. A man has been charged following an armed robbery in Stillorgan yesterday.

following an armed robbery in Stillorgan yesterday. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has announced €83.125 million in funding for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older and Disabled people for this year.

INTERNATIONAL

PA Plans to ask the UK public to pledge their allegiance to the king during the coronation have been branded “offensive PA

#FERRY All 60 passengers have been rescued and brought back to land safe and well after a ferry ran aground near Scotland.

#STABBING A man has died and seven others suffered stab wounds during a “serious altercation” in Cornwall in the UK.

Advertisement

#TRUSS Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is contesting a bill from the UK Government relating to her use of a country house she had access to as foreign secretary.

#NOT MY KING Plans to ask the UK public to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III during his coronation next week have been branded “offensive, tone deaf and a gesture that holds the people in contempt” by a pressure group.

PARTING SHOT

Andrew Matthews / PA Andrew Matthews / PA / PA

A traditional Celtic fire festival to mark the coming of summer has been held in Hampshire, England.

The experimental archaeology site in Waterlooville hosted the burning of a giant winged phoenix “wicker man” at dusk to mark the pagan quarter-day farming celebration of Beltaine, which has connections to later May Day celebrations.

PA Members of the Pentacle Drummers perform in front of a burning wicker man during the Beltain Celtic Fire Festival PA

Performers from the Steamship Circus and the Pentacle Drummers took part, along with living history interpreters, including some dressed as Roman soldiers.