Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#FERRY All 60 passengers have been rescued and brought back to land safe and well after a ferry ran aground near Scotland.
#STABBING A man has died and seven others suffered stab wounds during a “serious altercation” in Cornwall in the UK.
#TRUSS Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is contesting a bill from the UK Government relating to her use of a country house she had access to as foreign secretary.
#NOT MY KING Plans to ask the UK public to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III during his coronation next week have been branded “offensive, tone deaf and a gesture that holds the people in contempt” by a pressure group.
A traditional Celtic fire festival to mark the coming of summer has been held in Hampshire, England.
The experimental archaeology site in Waterlooville hosted the burning of a giant winged phoenix “wicker man” at dusk to mark the pagan quarter-day farming celebration of Beltaine, which has connections to later May Day celebrations.
Performers from the Steamship Circus and the Pentacle Drummers took part, along with living history interpreters, including some dressed as Roman soldiers.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site