Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

This is what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 8:50 PM
50 minutes ago 1,451 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE Brown Thomas Christmas Shop 008 Brown Thomas launched The Christmas Shop today - just 127 days before the big day. Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

the-walking-dead-final-season-premiere-london Ben Palmer of the Covent Garden Sinfonia performing a rendition of The Walking Dead's theme tune to a live audience at Kings Place Concert Hall in London. Source: PA

#AFGHANISTAN: Several people have reportedly been killed amid gunfire and a stampede at an Independence Day rally in the Afghan city of Asadabad.

#UK: The Plymouth gunman shot dead five people after a row with his mother, an inquest heard.

PARTING SHOT

It’s  August. It’s silly season. So, it’s totally normal for a minister to send out a press release asking people to show some “cop on” while looking at Wally the Walrus.

wally-the-walrus-2-390x285 Source: PA

