Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed a further 1,818 cases of Covid here.
- Meath woman Aoife MacManus, one of the three Irish people who have left Afghanistan, has described how the Taliban helped to escort her to the airport in Kabul last night.
- Ireland’s new roadmap for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be published at the end of the month.
- Almost 72,000 12-15-year-olds have received a Covid vaccine since the programme opened up to that cohort, the HSE said.
- A woman was arrested in Dublin this morning in relation to a money-laundering investigation.
- Gardaí in Kerry are investigating an indoor gathering at a pub belonging to Danny Healy-Rae.
- Two men died in a three-car crash in Meath this morning.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: Several people have reportedly been killed amid gunfire and a stampede at an Independence Day rally in the Afghan city of Asadabad.
#UK: The Plymouth gunman shot dead five people after a row with his mother, an inquest heard.
PARTING SHOT
It’s August. It’s silly season. So, it’s totally normal for a minister to send out a press release asking people to show some “cop on” while looking at Wally the Walrus.
