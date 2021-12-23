Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí have launched an investigation into a suspected murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
- Boosters jabs are to be made available in vaccination centres for over-30s from next week, with first doses for children 5-11 from next month.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the government must approach the issue of vaccinating children with “sensitivity”.
- 7,411 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, with hospitalisations at 390 down from 429 yesterday.
- Anti-lockdown groups were found to be are sharing a database of the principals of nearly every primary school in the country.
- Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said ‘stark’ findings shows one in 20 people have had intimate images shared online.
- The planning battle over the future of the Cobblestone pub in Dublin’s Smithfield area is not over and will continue into 2022.
WORLD
#RIP: Joan Didion, the revered American author and essayist, died at the age of 87.
#OMICRON: The omicron variant of Covid-19 is less likely to result in severe disease and hospital admission, the UK Health Security Agency has said, but it warmed that hospitalisations may still increase.
#SHIPWRECK: A boat disaster off the coast of Madagascar this week claimed 85 lives, maritime officials have said, after 21 more bodies were retrieved.
#NO VERDICT: The jury deliberating on on the court case of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.
PARTING SHOT
Absolute genius time-sink – how quickly can you find people in the original Band Aid photo? https://t.co/8UxUQSniA5— Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) December 23, 2021
One perhaps for any 1980s music buffs.
A game that gives you the names people from the original Band Aid and you have to find them in the photo. Good luck, it’s very hard.
