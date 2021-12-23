#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 December 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Suspected murder-suicide in Donegal, over 7,400 cases and Joan Didion RIP.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 8:34 PM
38 minutes ago 1,340 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639897

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Elf and Safety 001 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

hamburg-germany-23rd-dec-2021-light-snow-drifts-in-the-afternoon-in-the-city-centre-on-monckebergstrasse-credit-markus-scholzdpaalamy-live-news Snowfall in Hamburg, Germany. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#RIP: Joan Didion, the revered American author and essayist, died at the age of 87

#OMICRON: The omicron variant of Covid-19 is less likely to result in severe disease and hospital admission, the UK Health Security Agency has said, but it warmed that hospitalisations may still increase. 

#SHIPWRECK: A boat disaster off the coast of Madagascar this week claimed 85 lives, maritime officials have said, after 21 more bodies were retrieved. 

#NO VERDICT: The jury deliberating on on the court case of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.

PARTING SHOT

One perhaps for any 1980s music buffs. 

A game that gives you the names people from the original Band Aid and you have to find them in the photo. Good luck, it’s very hard. 

Where’s Bono? The Band Aid Memory Game

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

