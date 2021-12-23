Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#RIP: Joan Didion, the revered American author and essayist, died at the age of 87.

#OMICRON: The omicron variant of Covid-19 is less likely to result in severe disease and hospital admission, the UK Health Security Agency has said, but it warmed that hospitalisations may still increase.

#SHIPWRECK: A boat disaster off the coast of Madagascar this week claimed 85 lives, maritime officials have said, after 21 more bodies were retrieved.

#NO VERDICT: The jury deliberating on on the court case of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.

Absolute genius time-sink – how quickly can you find people in the original Band Aid photo? https://t.co/8UxUQSniA5 — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) December 23, 2021

One perhaps for any 1980s music buffs.

A game that gives you the names people from the original Band Aid and you have to find them in the photo. Good luck, it’s very hard.

Where’s Bono? The Band Aid Memory Game